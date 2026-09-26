New details regarding 5-year-old girl in Namangan kindergarten: interview with the girl's mother (video)

New details are spreading on social media regarding the criminal case involving a 5-year-old girl at a state preschool educational institution in Namangan region. Regarding the incident, "Millar" national channel correspondent Nigora Rajabova traveled to the scene to investigate the details of the case.

The journalist visited Namangan region and asked locals how aware they are of this situation. She also went to the family's home involved in the incident and spoke with the child's mother. During the conversation, efforts were made to clarify the situation and obtain information about the family's reaction to the event.

According to official data, a criminal case was initiated on September 12 by the Investigation Department of the Uchkurgan District Internal Affairs Department under Part 4 of Article 118 and Part 1 of Article 112 of the Criminal Code regarding this incident.

K.M., who is suspected of committing the crime, has been detained in accordance with procedural rules. The court applied a preventive measure of remand in custody against him.

Currently, preliminary investigative actions on the criminal case are ongoing. The guilt of the suspected person has not yet been confirmed by a legally binding court verdict.

According to legislation, Part 4 of Article 118 of the Criminal Code provides for imprisonment from 15 to 20 years for crimes related to sexual assault against a minor. Certain relaxations related to serving sentences for such crimes are not applied.