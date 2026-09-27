"Ummon" band comments on their cancelled concert in Bukhara

In one of their interviews, the "Ummon" band spoke about the concert program that was planned in Bukhara but later cancelled. Band member Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov stated that disagreements with the organizer were the reason for the cancellation.

During the conversation, the artists were asked about the increase in various criticisms and negative opinions surrounding their performance in Bukhara following their concerts in other regions.

«You could say the main culprit is the organizer. Because we trust the organizer when we go there. We were ready for the concert in Bukhara, but disagreements arose. Our demands and the agreements between us were not fulfilled by the organizer. That is why it turned out this way», — said Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov.

He also emphasized that he appreciates the fans in Bukhara and that there will be good news for them soon.

«God willing, we have very big news for Bukhara. We love our fans in Bukhara very much. We never want to upset them. We will announce this news soon», — said the band member.

To the journalist's question, «Maybe there will be some kind of concert?», Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov replied: «God willing, we will make you happy with a concert».

When asked when the concert would take place, the singer stated that a specific date has not been set yet, but work is being done in this regard.

«Right now we are working on this matter. There were a lot of concerts, we have freed up a little from those concerts. Now, God willing, we are dealing with this. We will definitely announce it soon», — singer Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov concluded.