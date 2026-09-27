"Ummon" band comments on their cancelled concert in Bukhara

·44·Culture
"Ummon" band comments on their cancelled concert in Bukhara

In one of their interviews, the "Ummon" band spoke about the concert program that was planned in Bukhara but later cancelled. Band member Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov stated that disagreements with the organizer were the reason for the cancellation.

During the conversation, the artists were asked about the increase in various criticisms and negative opinions surrounding their performance in Bukhara following their concerts in other regions.

«You could say the main culprit is the organizer. Because we trust the organizer when we go there. We were ready for the concert in Bukhara, but disagreements arose. Our demands and the agreements between us were not fulfilled by the organizer. That is why it turned out this way», — said Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov.

He also emphasized that he appreciates the fans in Bukhara and that there will be good news for them soon.

«God willing, we have very big news for Bukhara. We love our fans in Bukhara very much. We never want to upset them. We will announce this news soon», — said the band member.

To the journalist's question, «Maybe there will be some kind of concert?», Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov replied: «God willing, we will make you happy with a concert».

When asked when the concert would take place, the singer stated that a specific date has not been set yet, but work is being done in this regard.

«Right now we are working on this matter. There were a lot of concerts, we have freed up a little from those concerts. Now, God willing, we are dealing with this. We will definitely announce it soon», — singer Shokhrukh Isamuhammedov concluded.

UmmonShokhrukh IsamuhammedovBukhara concertBukhara concert cancelled
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the StraitWill the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the Strait16 August 12:56Agreement on the Strait of Hormuz Near: What Conditions Is Iran Setting?Agreement on the Strait of Hormuz Near: What Conditions Is Iran Setting?8 August 23:24Yulduz Usmonova shared her strong views on Ummon’s cancelled concert in Bukhara (video)Yulduz Usmonova shared her strong views on Ummon’s cancelled concert in Bukhara (video)8 August 19:54Video of Giant “Grill Ferris Wheel” Leads to Restaurant ClosureVideo of Giant “Grill Ferris Wheel” Leads to Restaurant Closure4 August 16:31Unexpected situation: “Ummon” group fails to appear for their scheduled concert in Bukhara (video)Unexpected situation: “Ummon” group fails to appear for their scheduled concert in Bukhara (video)18 July 13:56Unforgettable Concert Night by Ummon Group Causes a StirUnforgettable Concert Night by Ummon Group Causes a Stir5 June 12:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo