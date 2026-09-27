Woman who abused two girls in Samarkand punished

A court verdict was handed down to a woman in the Taylak district of Samarkand region who systematically abused two underage girls under her guardianship. It was revealed that she forced the children into doing household chores and beat them.

According to court documents, the sisters, aged 8 and 6, were placed under the guardianship of this woman on September 24, 2025, by a decision of the "Inson" Social Services Center.

It turned out that the girls' mother lived in the same neighborhood as the defendant, and they had known each other for many years. In 2021, after the woman's husband kicked her out of the house, she and her two children began living at the defendant's home.

In September 2025, the children's mother left for Turkey to work, leaving her daughters behind. The court learned that after the mother went abroad, the guardian woman's attitude toward the children changed.

One of the girls testified in court that the woman beat them when they did not do as she said. The defendant herself admitted to pushing the children, recording videos while they were crying, and sending these footage to their mother abroad.

The woman stated that she did this out of pity for the children's mother, hoping she would come and take them away.

As a result of forensic medical examinations, bruises were found on the bodies of the sisters. Specialists classified these injuries as minor bodily harm.

Once the situation came to light, the "Inson" Social Services Center and internal affairs officers removed the children from the woman's care and placed them in a family orphanage in the Taylak district.

The Taylak District Court on Criminal Cases found the woman guilty of committing the crime stipulated in clauses "a" and "v" of Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code.