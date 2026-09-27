Motorcycle involved in three-vehicle accident in Tashkent

A severe traffic accident involving a motorcycle, a GAZ-5312, and a KIA K5 occurred in the Mirabad district of Tashkent. As a result of the accident, the 21-year-old motorcycle rider died.

According to the Tashkent City Main Directorate of Internal Affairs, Road Safety Department, the incident took place on September 25 at 22:45 on the section of the Small Ring Road opposite School No. 83.

According to preliminary information, J.Sh., born in 2005, failed to maintain a safe following distance while riding his motorcycle. As a result, he collided with a GAZ-5312 vehicle driven by T.L., born in 1994, which was traveling in the same direction.

Following the collision, the motorcycle driver lost control and also crashed into a KIA K5 car driven by Sh.S., born in 2001, coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the traffic accident, the motorcycle rider received initial emergency medical aid at the scene. Despite this, he passed away in the hospital's intensive care unit.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under the relevant clauses of Article 266 of the Criminal Code. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting investigative actions.