Cultural worker Otkir Tohirov passes away at the age of 85

·40·Society
Cultural worker Otkir Tohirov passes away at the age of 85

Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan, recipient of the "Mehnat Shuhrati" order, Otkir Dadaqoziyevich Tohirov has passed away at the age of 85. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture.

Otkir Tohirov was born on August 1, 1941, in Tashkent. During his career spanning nearly 60 years, he made a significant contribution to the development of the country's culture and art.

Throughout his career, he worked as an artistic director in culture houses and amusement parks, an instructor of artistic groups at the Uzbekistan Television and Radio Company, head of a district culture department, and theater director.

A special place in Otkir Tohirov's professional career is held by his work at the Republican Scientific-Methodological Center of Folk Art and Cultural-Enlightenment Work. Working as the deputy director of this center from 1979 to 2014, he served to develop folk art, improve cultural and enlightenment events, and support industry specialists.

His many years of activity in the cultural sphere were duly appreciated by the state, and he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan and the "Mehnat Shuhrati" order.

The Ministry of Culture expressed condolences to the family members, relatives, students, and colleagues of the deceased in connection with his passing.

Otkir Dadaqoziyevich TohirovMinistry of CultureMehnat ShuhratiRepublican Scientific-Methodological Center of Folk Art and Cultural-Enlightenment Work
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova turns 69People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova turns 6921 September 18:21Major personnel rotation at the Ministry of Culture: Four deputies replacedMajor personnel rotation at the Ministry of Culture: Four deputies replaced10 July 22:27New appointments: Comedian Shukurullo Isroilov appointed to a government postNew appointments: Comedian Shukurullo Isroilov appointed to a government post21 August 18:21Motorcycle involved in three-vehicle accident in TashkentMotorcycle involved in three-vehicle accident in TashkentToday 10:01In Kashkadarya, neighbors quarrel over a rooster — the case goes to courtIn Kashkadarya, neighbors quarrel over a rooster — the case goes to courtToday 08:593-year-old child dies after drinking insecticide at kindergarten in Akhangaran3-year-old child dies after drinking insecticide at kindergarten in AkhangaranToday 03:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)