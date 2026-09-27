Cultural worker Otkir Tohirov passes away at the age of 85

Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan, recipient of the "Mehnat Shuhrati" order, Otkir Dadaqoziyevich Tohirov has passed away at the age of 85. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture.

Otkir Tohirov was born on August 1, 1941, in Tashkent. During his career spanning nearly 60 years, he made a significant contribution to the development of the country's culture and art.

Throughout his career, he worked as an artistic director in culture houses and amusement parks, an instructor of artistic groups at the Uzbekistan Television and Radio Company, head of a district culture department, and theater director.

A special place in Otkir Tohirov's professional career is held by his work at the Republican Scientific-Methodological Center of Folk Art and Cultural-Enlightenment Work. Working as the deputy director of this center from 1979 to 2014, he served to develop folk art, improve cultural and enlightenment events, and support industry specialists.

His many years of activity in the cultural sphere were duly appreciated by the state, and he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan and the "Mehnat Shuhrati" order.

The Ministry of Culture expressed condolences to the family members, relatives, students, and colleagues of the deceased in connection with his passing.