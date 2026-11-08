Zuhra Soliyeva says it is difficult to get rid of the "scandalous actress" label attached to her

Actress, singer, and TV presenter Zuhra Soliyeva spoke about her creative career and the image formed among the audience in an interview with the "Chotki TV" YouTube channel. In particular, she expressed her frustration that many people perceive her as a sharp-tongued, quarrelsome woman in real life because of her role in the film "Boyvachcha".

The artist noted that she became known to a wide audience precisely through this role. After that, invitations to various events and weddings increased, which also brought financial benefits. For this reason, she was content to continue with that image for a while.

However, Zuhra Soliyeva admitted that she should have explained to the audience at the time that it was only a stage and screen persona. According to her, some people only realize that she is completely different in real life after speaking with her personally.

The actress said that even now, there are those on social media who comment on her appearance and even the way she laughs. Nevertheless, she emphasized that it is not easy to change the perception formed in people's minds.

Zuhra Soliyeva expressed her desire to showcase other facets of her creativity. In her opinion, the opportunity to play roles in historical and major state films is not given to every artist. Even so, the actress has not lost hope of showing herself in other roles in the future.