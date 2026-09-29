Munisa Magamet and her sisters gift a car to their mother for her birthday (video)

·66·Culture
Munisa Magamet and her sisters gift a car to their mother for her birthday (video)

Actress Munisa Magamet, known to many for her roles in the TV series "Qizim" (My Daughter) and "Puling bo'lsa" (If You Have Money), prepared a surprise gift for her mother's birthday along with her sisters.

The actress and her sisters gifted their mother a BYD car. Videos of this event spread across social networks.

The footage shows the new car being handed over to their mother, who was delighted with the gift. Munisa and her sisters thus congratulated their mother on her birthday, showing their love and attention.

Fans of the actress also reacted warmly to the video, praising the attention and gift given to her mother.

Munisa MagametBYDsistersBirthday
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