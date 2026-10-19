Alisher Uzoqov explains why he refused the offer for a hair transplant (video)

Actor and singer Alisher Uzoqov answered one of the questions that fans were curious about on the "Conversation with Shahnoza" project. He was asked why he hasn't gotten a hair transplant.

According to the artist, several years ago, one of the major companies in Turkey offered him hair transplant services. They even stated that they were ready to cover all expenses.

“When it comes to hair, four or five years ago I received a lot of offers. One of the best companies in Turkey wrote to me. They still write to me. Recently, about a month ago, they wrote again. 'Come on, we'll provide business class, put you in a five-star hotel, and transplant your hair,' they said.

It's been four years since that offer came. Now I don't have that desire. I don't know, people change. Maybe tomorrow or in future interviews, I might be sitting here stroking my hair like this,” Alisher Uzoqov said with a laugh.

The actor's response also sparked discussion among social media users. While some followers noted that his current appearance suits him, others advised him to get a hair transplant.