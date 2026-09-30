Afruza and Alisher Uzakov present their new duet (soundtrack)

Singer Afruza and actor and singer Alisher Uzakov have released a duet titled "Kurashamiz" (We Fight). The composition was presented to listeners on September 28 on the YouTube platform.

"Kurashamiz" is the official soundtrack of the upcoming feature film "Champion", which is expected to hit the big screens soon.

The song is about a person fighting for their dreams and goals, and striving forward despite various difficulties. It promotes the idea of not being afraid of obstacles, believing in one's own strength, and ultimately achieving one's dreams.

The music video also features excerpts from the movie "Champion". It tells the story of a boy who dreams of becoming a footballer. He wants to enter professional football and study at an academy in Tashkent. However, financial difficulties in his family become a serious obstacle on his path to his dream.

Thus, the song "Kurashamiz" and its music video combine the main themes of the film "Champion" — the dream of football, family affection, overcoming hardships, and striving toward one's goal.