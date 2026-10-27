President: "If necessary, I am even ready to send them to Hollywood for training" (video)

·110·Culture
President: "If necessary, I am even ready to send them to Hollywood for training" (video)

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during a meeting with film and television creators, had a sincere conversation with the children who starred in the recently released projects “Champion”, “O‘giloy”, and “Sersavol”. At the meeting, the young actors shared their dreams, first creative experiences, and joys.

In particular, Sherozbek Shamsiddinov and Firdavs Toshboyev, who played the lead roles in the film “Champion”, as well as the protagonist of the film “O‘giloy” and 10-year-old Shuhrat Sirojiddin, who acted in the film “Sersavol”, spoke about their impressions. At the end of the conversation, the children also invited the audience to watch these films.

Observing the free and bold communication of the young actors, the head of state turned to actor Alisher Uzoqov and expressed interest in the methods of working with and educating children.

“Alisher, how are you training them to be so free, bold in communication, mentally alert, and ready for great challenges? Not all of our children are ready for such communication,” the President said.

In response, Alisher Uzoqov noted that several projects were launched in a short time at the Center for the Development of Children's Content, established on the initiative of the head of state. According to him, more than five thousand children participated in the castings held for the projects. This showed that there are many talented young actors in our country.

During the conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev highly appreciated the potential of the young actors and noted the importance of supporting them.

“Imagine who they will be in ten years! With this energy, courage, knowledge, consciousness, and worldview, they can achieve great success,” said the head of state.

The President instructed the Mayor of Tashkent to give special recognition to the young actors and organize the presentation of Presidential gifts to them.

Furthermore, Alisher Uzoqov was tasked with establishing a platform for a school of young creators within one month, in collaboration with the Tashkent City Mayor’s Office and Jahongir Ahmedov. This initiative includes provisions for creating necessary conditions for youth, including facilities, scholarships, and awards.

The head of state emphasized that the new school should serve to develop the talent of young filmmakers, and that it is necessary to create opportunities for them to study at higher education institutions on a grant basis and gain experience abroad. He expressed his readiness to consider the possibility of training talented youth in Hollywood in the future.

“They will raise the flag of Uzbekistan even in Hollywood,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Shavkat MirziyoyevAlisher UzoqovCenter for the Development of Children's ContentSchool of Young Creators
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