Javohir Ummataliyev defeats Spanish opponent at prestigious Queensberry event

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Javohir Ummataliyev defeats Spanish opponent at prestigious Queensberry event

A major professional boxing event organized by Queensberry Promotions, one of the world's leading promotional companies, kicked off in Manchester, England, with great news for Uzbek boxing fans.

Stepping into the ring as part of this prestigious competition, our young and promising boxer Javohir Ummataliyev faced his experienced Spanish opponent, Atakayte Santana, in an important ranking bout.

Full 6-round dominance and judges' decision

In front of British fans, Javohir Ummataliyev demonstrated his high-level technique and tactical preparation:

  • Distance control: From the opening seconds of the fight, Ummataliyev took control of the pace with precise strikes and agile movements;

  • Uncompromising battle: Although Spanish fighter Atakayte Santana attempted several counterattacks, our representative defended reliably, leaving no opportunities for his opponent;

  • Unanimous judges' decision: At the end of the exciting 6-round contest, the judges unanimously recognized Javohir Ummataliyev's dominance and awarded the victory to our compatriot.

Professional record reaches 3-0

This success in Manchester marked an important milestone in the 20-year-old boxer's career:

  • Undefeated streak: With this convincing victory, Javohir Ummataliyev improved his professional ring record to 3-0, continuing his undefeated run;

  • Path to Queensberry arenas: Winning at major Great Britain boxing nights opens the door for our compatriot to bigger international fights and prestigious titles.

Javohir UmmataliyevQueensberry PromotionsProfessional boxingManchester
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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