Sensation in the Premier League: Manchester City defeated away, Husanov played 90 minutes

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Sensation in the Premier League: Manchester City defeated away, Husanov played 90 minutes

An unexpected major sensation was recorded in the 10th round of the English Premier League. Title contenders «Manchester City» faced «Nottingham Forest», a club in the lower part of the table, and suffered a heavy 1-3 away defeat.

For Uzbek football fans, the highlight was that our national team defender Abduqodir Husanov played the full 90 minutes in the «Citizens'» defensive line from the very first minute until the final whistle.

Delap's brace and Cherki's response: Dramatic turns in the match

In the encounter held at the «City Ground» stadium, the hosts applied active pressure from the opening minutes and secured an unexpected result:

  • «Forest's» quick attacks: Just 6 minutes into the match, Cunha opened the scoring, putting the hosts ahead — 1-0. Shortly after, in the 18th minute, Liam Delap extended the lead — 2-0;

  • A glimmer of hope from Cherki: «City», having become more active at the start of the second half, narrowed the deficit with a goal from Rayan Cherki in the 52nd minute — 2-1;

  • The finishing goal: However, in the 73rd minute, during a counter-attack, the same Liam Delap celebrated his brace, sealing a confident 3-1 victory for the «Forest».

Husanov on the pitch for 90 minutes and squad changes

Maresca's «Manchester City» fielded a number of key players in this match:

  • Husanov played the full game in defense: Abduqodir Husanov started in central defense alongside Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi, playing the entire match;

  • Maresca's halftime changes: In an attempt to regain control of the game, the coach brought on Nunes for Guehi and O'Riley for Gvardiol at the start of the second half, and later Foden was also sent onto the pitch, but these efforts were not enough to equalize;

  • Haaland and Doku neutralized: Although Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku played the full match in attack, the «Nottingham» defense did not give them any significant freedom.

Situation in the league table

Despite this defeat, «Manchester City» remains in 2nd place in the table with 21 points. «Nottingham Forest», having secured a major victory, increased their point tally to 9 and moved up to 16th place.

English Premier LeagueManchester CityAbduqodir HusanovNottingham Forest
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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