Farruh Komilov shares thoughts on the age he got married and the possibility of becoming a father-in-law soon (video)

Singer Farruh Komilov shared interesting details about his family and his daughter's age during one of his appearances on a show. During the conversation, the artist revealed that he married young and that his daughter is now turning 16.

The host asked the singer to mention his daughter's age and inquired about how people react when they are seen together in public. According to Farruh Komilov, some people mistake his daughter for his wife.

During the interview, the singer mentioned that he started a family at the age of 19 and turned 20 just two months after his wedding. He also reiterated that his daughter is turning 16.

The host jokingly mentioned that he might be giving his daughter away in marriage in two or three years, and despite his youthful appearance, he could soon become a father-in-law. The singer laughed and replied, "Leave it, she is right here with me now, why should I think about it?"

Excerpts from the conversation are likely to attract attention on social media.