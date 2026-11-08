Farruh Komilov shares thoughts on the age he got married and the possibility of becoming a father-in-law soon (video)

·70·Culture
Farruh Komilov shares thoughts on the age he got married and the possibility of becoming a father-in-law soon (video)

Singer Farruh Komilov shared interesting details about his family and his daughter's age during one of his appearances on a show. During the conversation, the artist revealed that he married young and that his daughter is now turning 16.

The host asked the singer to mention his daughter's age and inquired about how people react when they are seen together in public. According to Farruh Komilov, some people mistake his daughter for his wife.

During the interview, the singer mentioned that he started a family at the age of 19 and turned 20 just two months after his wedding. He also reiterated that his daughter is turning 16.

The host jokingly mentioned that he might be giving his daughter away in marriage in two or three years, and despite his youthful appearance, he could soon become a father-in-law. The singer laughed and replied, "Leave it, she is right here with me now, why should I think about it?"

Excerpts from the conversation are likely to attract attention on social media.

Farruh KomilovUzbek show businessSingers
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Otabek Madrahimov's mother spoke about her son getting married at 18 (video)Otabek Madrahimov's mother spoke about her son getting married at 18 (video)4 October 09:07The joke about 'becoming in-laws' turned into reality: Dilso'z talks about her family (video)The joke about 'becoming in-laws' turned into reality: Dilso'z talks about her family (video)29 August 14:04Aziz Rametov shares the unexpected story of how he met his wifeAziz Rametov shares the unexpected story of how he met his wifeToday 00:53Zuhra Soliyeva says it is difficult to get rid of the "scandalous actress" label attached to herZuhra Soliyeva says it is difficult to get rid of the "scandalous actress" label attached to herToday 00:49Despite his recent wedding, Amirxon Umarov is returning to broadcasts and projects (video)Despite his recent wedding, Amirxon Umarov is returning to broadcasts and projects (video)Today 00:46Saida Rametova reveals an incident she experienced during her time as a young brideSaida Rametova reveals an incident she experienced during her time as a young brideYesterday 21:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Gaybulla Tursunov clarifies rumors about his relationship with Jasmin
Gaybulla Tursunov clarifies rumors about his relationship with Jasmin
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans