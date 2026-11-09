“Jurassic Park” in real life: Children in Indonesia turn a giant snake into a slide (video)

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“Jurassic Park” in real life: Children in Indonesia turn a giant snake into a slide (video)

Unusual footage filmed in Indonesia is capturing the attention of viewers on social media. The video shows a group of children sliding on a giant snake several times their size, using it as if it were a slide at a playground.

Those who witnessed the unexpected scene are comparing it to scenes from the famous "Jurassic Park" movie. Seeing children playing freely on a giant reptile gives the impression that events from a science fiction film have become reality.

In the video, the children can be seen sliding along the snake's body and playing with each other. Their unusual activity has both amazed and amused those around them. Some internet users are jokingly noting that the most unusual slide for children has been found.

However, while such a situation may look interesting from the outside, careless interaction with wild or large reptiles is dangerous. The snake's behavior is unpredictable, and therefore, repeating such games with animals is not recommended.

Nevertheless, this unusual video from Indonesia has provided internet users with an unexpected and unforgettable sight.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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