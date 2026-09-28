Lisa achieves historic victory at MTV VMAs

·54·Culture
Lisa achieves historic victory at MTV VMAs

BLACKPINK member Lisa won the "Best Pop" category with her song "Dream" at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Thus, she became the first Asian and first K-pop solo artist to receive an award in this category.

During the award ceremony, Lisa got emotional and teary-eyed. First of all, she thanked MTV for this award. The singer emphasized that "all the dreams she made at night" brought her to this day.

Lisa also gave a special thank you to her fans. She stated that she could not have achieved this success without the love and support of her fans, known as Lilies.

The song "Dream" features Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguti. This is Lisa's fourth personal award at the MTV VMAs — she previously won in the "Best K-pop" category in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Lisa (BLACKPINK)MTV Video Music Awards 2026Dream (song)Kentaro Sakaguti
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