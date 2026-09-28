Zebo Rakhimova and Umid Eshonqulov awarded with the "Devoted to Their Profession" badge (video)

Actress and blogger Zebo Rakhimova and her colleague Umid Eshonqulov were awarded the "Devoted to Their Profession" badge. They received this recognition along with a number of other creators in the field of art.

Zebo Rakhimova shared the joyful news on her Instagram page. The actress shared a video from the ceremony and left a sincere comment.

“Today, Umid aka and I were awarded the "Devoted to Their Profession" badge. A big thank you to our state for such priceless recognition, and of course, to our supportive fans. I am over the moon to be recognized among such master artists. I love you all,” Zebo Rakhimova wrote.

Followers of the actress warmly welcomed this news. They congratulated Zebo Rakhimova and Umid Eshonqulov on the award, wishing them success and new achievements in their creative endeavors.