Durdona Qurbonova receives unexpected recognition: actress awarded a new badge

Actress Durdona Qurbonova, who has gained a large following of fans, has been awarded the "Devoted to Her Profession" badge. She announced this joyful news on her social media page and shared a photo of herself with the award.

Durdona Qurbonova left a brief yet sincere caption on her photo holding the badge.

"Thank you for the love and attention," the actress wrote.

This news generated a warm response among her fans.

Who is eligible for the "Devoted to Her Profession" badge?

This badge is awarded to individuals who remain loyal to their profession and work selflessly in their field. Social media users did not remain indifferent to the news of Durdona Qurbonova receiving this recognition. In the comments under the actress's photo, fans are writing congratulations and sincere wishes. This recognition has sparked great interest among Durdona Qurbonova's social media followers as well.