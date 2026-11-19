Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have welcomed their third child. The baby's name and exact date of birth have not yet been disclosed.

On November 17, TMZ published photos of the 44-year-old actress walking the streets of New York with her newborn. Later, PEOPLE magazine also confirmed that the couple had welcomed their third child. However, Hathaway and her husband have not yet made an official statement regarding the matter.

There is no official information about the baby's gender either. However, Molly Rogers, the costume designer for the film "The Devil Wears Prada," congratulated the actress on social media on the birth of a daughter. Despite this, neither Hathaway nor her husband has confirmed this information.

The actress announced her third pregnancy via a video on her Instagram page on June 19, 2026. During her pregnancy, she participated in promotional events for the films "Odyssey," "The End of Oak Street," and "Verity."

For reference, Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman were married in 2012. They have two sons, 10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack. With the arrival of the newborn, the number of children in the family has reached three.