Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, the eldest son of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to the country's U-17 national football team for the first time. He was included in the 23-man squad that will participate in the 2027 European Championship qualifiers. This was reported by Reuters.

The 16-year-old son of Ronaldo was included in the squad announced by Portugal U-17 head coach Filipe Ramos on November 2. The player, who plays for the youth team of the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, has previously played for Portugal's U-15 and U-16 national teams.