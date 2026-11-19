Ronaldo's son makes his debut for the Portugal U-17 national team
Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, the eldest son of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to the country's U-17 national football team for the first time. He was included in the 23-man squad that will participate in the 2027 European Championship qualifiers. This was reported by Reuters.
The 16-year-old son of Ronaldo was included in the squad announced by Portugal U-17 head coach Filipe Ramos on November 2. The player, who plays for the youth team of the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, has previously played for Portugal's U-15 and U-16 national teams.
Portugal faced Andorra, Bulgaria, and Serbia in the qualifying round. Ronaldo Junior made his U-17 debut for the national team in the match against Andorra on November 12. In the match, which ended in a 4-0 victory, he played for the final 20 minutes.
For reference, Cristiano Ronaldo's son has played for Portugal's youth teams before. He scored two goals in four matches for the U-15 team and three goals in nine matches for the U-16 team.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…