The A24 publication cites comments made by journalist Nicolas Wiñazki on the WiFi program. He stated that Messi has instructed his lawyers to prepare a formal letter to the AFA demanding an end to the use of his image in commercial projects without his consent.

The conflict was sparked by the unauthorized use of the player's image for commercial purposes. Interestingly, this situation is also linked to Messi's exclusive advertising contract.

Lionel Messi and the leadership of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) are reportedly facing a serious disagreement. According to journalist Nicolas Wiñazki, the Argentine star has decided to sever personal and business ties with the organization's president, Claudio Tapia, and treasurer, Pablo Toviggino.

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"Messi has instructed his lawyers to prepare a formal letter to the AFA demanding that they stop using his image to generate revenue in business projects unrelated to Argentine football," said Wiñazki.

According to the journalist, the player is dissatisfied with the association's leadership specifically regarding this issue.

The contract with Michelob intensified the conflict

One of the main reasons for the disagreement is Messi's exclusive partnership agreement with the American beer brand Michelob.

However, a local company that sponsors the Argentine national team also used the player's image for advertising purposes. This caused dissatisfaction among Michelob representatives, who demanded an explanation from Messi's camp regarding the situation.

According to Wiñazki, Messi was not aware of this advertisement in advance. The use of his image was authorized by AFA president Claudio Tapia.

How will the relationship between Messi and the AFA end?

So far, the leadership of the Argentine Football Association has not officially commented on these reports. Therefore, it is unclear how the next phase of the disagreement between Messi and the organization will unfold.

As a reminder, Messi announced his retirement from the Argentine national team in August 2026.

If the information provided by the journalist is confirmed, this conflict could escalate into a serious dispute involving not only the player's sports career but also his personal brand and commercial rights. After all, for a global star like Messi, how his name and image are used is of great importance.