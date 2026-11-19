PSG and Georgia national team winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has received another prestigious recognition. He was named 'Man of the Year' by the French edition of GQ magazine. This award aims to recognize not only the Georgian footballer's performance on the pitch but also his influence on the public.

According to the Touchline publication, Kvaratskhelia expressed his satisfaction with the recognition while accepting the award. At the same time, he emphasized that his teammates played a major role in his personal achievements.

'I could not have achieved this success without my teammates'

The Georgian footballer did not hide that this award is a great honor for him. Recalling his successful season with PSG, he attributed the results achieved to the hard work of the entire team.

"This is a great honor for me. I had a wonderful season with PSG, and I am very proud of the results we achieved.