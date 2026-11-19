Khvicha Kvaratskhelia named 'Man of the Year': what recognition did he receive?
PSG and Georgia national team winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has received another prestigious recognition. He was named 'Man of the Year' by the French edition of GQ magazine. This award aims to recognize not only the Georgian footballer's performance on the pitch but also his influence on the public.
According to the Touchline publication, Kvaratskhelia expressed his satisfaction with the recognition while accepting the award. At the same time, he emphasized that his teammates played a major role in his personal achievements.
'I could not have achieved this success without my teammates'
The Georgian footballer did not hide that this award is a great honor for him. Recalling his successful season with PSG, he attributed the results achieved to the hard work of the entire team.
"This is a great honor for me. I had a wonderful season with PSG, and I am very proud of the results we achieved.
I think it would have been impossible to achieve such success without my teammates. I am proud of myself and of them for helping me win this award," said Kvaratskhelia.
The GQ award is not only for sports stars
The GQ magazine 'Man of the Year' award has been presented since 1996. It is aimed at recognizing individuals who have achieved great results in their fields throughout the year and have had an impact on society.
Winners are selected by the magazine's editorial board. The award is not limited to sports: famous figures from the fields of film, music, fashion, and culture can also receive this recognition.
Kvaratskhelia's recognition extends beyond football
Kvaratskhelia being named 'Man of the Year' by GQ shows that his international reputation is growing. Following his success at PSG, he is now in the spotlight not only for football fans but also for the world of fashion and pop culture.
The Georgian star's gratitude toward his teammates showed that he does not view this award solely as a personal achievement.
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