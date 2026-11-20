Famous rapper Miyagi has launched his official social media page after a nearly nine-year hiatus. He also announced that he will release a new solo album titled SUSPENSE in December.

A short snippet of the song "Na dne," which will be included in the upcoming album, was posted on the artist's new page. Later, a snippet of the composition "Ruini" was also released.

The new album will be Miyagi's first solo work since the release of the Buster Keaton record in June 2019. So far, no information has been provided regarding the exact release date of the SUSPENSE album, the tracklist, or whether other artists will be featured on it.

It is worth noting that the rapper has not actively maintained his personal social media accounts since 2017. It has been reported that the new official page will be managed by the team at his label, Hajime Records.

At the same time, Miyagi released an album titled ANABIOS in collaboration with Endshpil in March 2026. However, SUSPENSE will be his first solo album in over seven years.