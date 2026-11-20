On the Indonesian island of Lombok, fishermen brought the remains of a giant shark ashore from the sea. The unusual find stunned local residents and social media users. To transport the creature to the beach, four men had to tie it to two tree trunks to carry it.

The video of the incident was released on November 17 by Project Hiu, an organization dedicated to the conservation of marine life. The organization helps shark fishermen transition to ecotourism and find alternative sources of income.

Initially, some internet users believed the video was created using artificial intelligence. However, the organization denied these suspicions and confirmed that the footage is real.

It turned out that the video shows a bluntnose six-gill shark. They can exceed 4.6 meters in length and weigh over 900 kilograms.

Representatives of Project Hiu also provided information about the lifestyle of these animals. According to observational studies, such sharks move at a depth of approximately 450 meters below sea level during the day, and rise to around 200 meters at night. Scientists call this process "diel vertical migration."

A representative of the organization described six-gill sharks as ancient and unique marine creatures, emphasizing that they can be protected by creating alternative sources of income for fishermen.

The video of the unusual find went viral on social media, leaving viewers amazed.