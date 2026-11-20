Footage showing a Cobalt that fell into a canal and became wedged against a concrete barrier has appeared on social media. There has been no official comment on the incident yet.

In the Sirdaryo region, a Chevrolet Cobalt car fell into a canal. A video circulating on social media shows the car submerged in water and stuck against a concrete barrier near a hydraulic structure dam.

There is currently no official information regarding how the incident occurred, how many people were inside the vehicle, or their condition. The causes of the accident have also not been disclosed.

Details of the incident in Sirdaryo remain unknown

In the footage published on social media, it can be seen that the Cobalt became wedged against a concrete structure after falling into the canal. However, the videos do not provide enough information to draw a definitive conclusion about the full sequence of events or the circumstances under which the car fell into the canal.

Information about the driver and potential casualties has not yet been provided. Details may become clearer once relevant authorities release an official statement regarding the incident.

A Cobalt also fell into a river a few days ago

The incident in Sirdaryo is not the only case involving a car falling into a canal in recent days.

On November 18, 2026, in the Yuqori Chirchiq district of the Tashkent region, a Chevrolet Cobalt driver lost control, and the car fell into the Chirchiq River.

In that incident, the driver managed to exit the vehicle independently and sustained no injuries. The car was retrieved from the river by rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Official information regarding the consequences and causes of the Sirdaryo incident is expected to be released.