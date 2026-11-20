The first match for the Uzbekistan national team at the youth World Cup, held in the Qatari capital Doha, ended in disappointment. Although Sergey Chigodayev's charges managed to equalize in the match against Ivory Coast, they were defeated 1-2 due to a goal conceded in the final minutes of the game.

Uzbek teenagers equalized but could not hold on for the win

The match started successfully for the African players. The Ivory Coast national team opened the scoring in the 7th minute thanks to a goal by Yao, establishing their lead.

After that, the Uzbek players pushed to level the score. Our team took advantage of their opportunity after the start of the second half. In the 51st minute, Muhammad Hakimov found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Following this goal, the battle in the match became even more intense. Both teams fought for the win. However, the decisive moment of the match occurred in the 88th minute. A goal scored by Diarrassuba secured the victory for Ivory Coast.

Thus, the Uzbekistan youth national team lost 1-2 in their first match at the World Cup.

An important match against Jamaica awaits Uzbekistan in the next round

The next group stage match for Sergey Chigodayev's charges will take place on November 23. In it, our teenagers will take the field against the Jamaica national team.

This match will be an opportunity for our team to secure their first points in the tournament.

U-17 World Cup. Matchday 1

Ivory Coast – Uzbekistan 2:1

Goals: Yao, 7 (1:0), Muhammad Hakimov, 51 (1:1), Diarrassuba, 88 (2:1).

Uzbekistan: Shomurodov, Rahimov, Hakimov, Erkinov, Ravshanov, Aliyev, Murodov (Mamatov, 74), Sadirjonov (Abduraimov, 46), Anvarov, O‘ktamboyev (Abdunabiyev, 46; Ro‘ziboyev, 83), Ravshanbekov (Tohirov, 70).

Next match: November 23. Uzbekistan – Jamaica.