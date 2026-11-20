Disney has unveiled the official trailer and poster for the new installment of the popular "Ice Age" animated franchise — "Ice Age: Boiling Point." The film's premiere is scheduled for February 5, 2027.

In the new installment, Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck, and other characters will travel to previously unseen regions of a lost world filled with dangers. This time, they face adventures full of dinosaurs, volcanoes, and flowing lava.

Scrat's adventures also continue. This time, he is joined by Baby Scrat and a giant Jurassic-era Scrat.