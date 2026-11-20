Release date for the new 'Ice Age' installment announced
Disney has unveiled the official trailer and poster for the new installment of the popular "Ice Age" animated franchise — "Ice Age: Boiling Point." The film's premiere is scheduled for February 5, 2027.
In the new installment, Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck, and other characters will travel to previously unseen regions of a lost world filled with dangers. This time, they face adventures full of dinosaurs, volcanoes, and flowing lava.
Scrat's adventures also continue. This time, he is joined by Baby Scrat and a giant Jurassic-era Scrat.
The main characters of the animated film will be voiced by Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, and Simon Pegg, just as in the previous installments.
New actors have also joined the voice cast. Among them are Ashley Park, Josh Peck, Vincent Tong, Adam Devine, and Coco Jones. Ashley Park will voice Zee, Josh Peck will voice Eddie, Vincent Tong will voice Crash, Adam Devine will voice Julian, and Coco Jones will voice Peaches.
The animated film is directed by John Donkin, who previously worked on "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild." The film is produced by Lori Forte.
The new animated film will be released exclusively in theaters starting February 5, 2027.
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