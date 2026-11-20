An unexpected situation was discovered during a routine medical examination. A check-up using a special camera revealed a live insect inside a young man's ear. The footage of the incident has captured widespread attention.

In Uzbekistan, when a young man visited an ENT specialist, an unexpected "guest" was found inside his ear. While examining the ear canal with a special camera, the doctor discovered an insect.

Footage circulating on social media shows the medical professional examining the patient's ear using specialized endoscopic equipment. On the monitor, a foreign object—the insect—is clearly visible inside the ear.

The footage also shows the doctor attempting to remove the insect using a special instrument. However, no information has been provided regarding whether it was fully removed or the patient's subsequent condition.

Is it dangerous for an insect to get into the ear?

An insect entering the ear canal is a rare but potentially distressing situation. In such cases, one may experience buzzing, noise, pain, itching, and temporary hearing loss.

Most importantly, one should never attempt to remove the insect independently using fingers, cotton swabs, or other objects. This can cause the insect to move deeper or result in damage to the ear canal.

Experts recommend consulting an ENT specialist in such situations. The doctor will examine the ear using specialized equipment and choose a safe method to remove the foreign object.

This incident serves as a reminder not to attempt to resolve unexpected ear-related problems on your own.