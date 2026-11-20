Scientists succeed in growing potatoes in a simulated lunar soil environment
Scientists have taken an important step toward providing food for humans on the Moon in the future. Researchers at Oregon State University in the USA have succeeded in growing potatoes in an artificial environment that mimics lunar soil.
In the experiment, conducted with the support of NASA, the Modoc potato variety with red skin and white flesh was selected. This variety is distinguished by its early maturation.
The researchers tested five different types of artificial soil environments that mimic the regolith covering the lunar surface. Each was supplemented with varying amounts of vermicompost—a nutrient-rich fertilizer produced as a result of earthworms processing organic waste.
According to the results, in the environment without organic fertilizer, the potatoes barely took root and did not produce tubers. When 5 percent vermicompost was added to the soil composition, the plant's growth improved slightly.
The best result was observed in the environment with 30 percent vermicompost. The growth and yield of potatoes grown under these conditions were almost identical to those grown in Earth soil.
Scientists note that lunar soil lacks organic matter and nitrogen. It also contains heavy metals that can be harmful to plants. Organic fertilizer not only provides nutrients but also helps reduce the effects of certain harmful compounds.
The nutritional composition of the potatoes grown during the study was also examined. It was found that the levels of natural toxic glycoalkaloids did not increase significantly. However, the scientists have not yet tasted these potatoes—the harvest was used for laboratory analysis.
Experts consider potatoes a promising food source for astronauts living on the Moon for long periods in the future, as they provide more calories in a relatively small area and are rich in a number of essential nutrients.
Nevertheless, this experiment does not yet mean that it is possible to grow potatoes on the Moon itself. Scientists are now working on testing different varieties and improving food production technologies in space conditions.
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