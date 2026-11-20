Scientists have taken an important step toward providing food for humans on the Moon in the future. Researchers at Oregon State University in the USA have succeeded in growing potatoes in an artificial environment that mimics lunar soil.

In the experiment, conducted with the support of NASA, the Modoc potato variety with red skin and white flesh was selected. This variety is distinguished by its early maturation.

The researchers tested five different types of artificial soil environments that mimic the regolith covering the lunar surface. Each was supplemented with varying amounts of vermicompost—a nutrient-rich fertilizer produced as a result of earthworms processing organic waste.

According to the results, in the environment without organic fertilizer, the potatoes barely took root and did not produce tubers. When 5 percent vermicompost was added to the soil composition, the plant's growth improved slightly.