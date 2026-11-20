The City head coach emphasized that he is not thinking about long-term seasonal plans or spring results, but only about the upcoming match.

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on the team's goals and approach to the season ahead of the upcoming Premier League match against Fulham. The Italian specialist stated that he does not want to discuss the situation in February or March for now, as his main focus is on the next game.

"My main goal is to win against Fulham on Saturday. I prefer to look at each game individually. I don't like to think about February or March. I prefer to focus on the next match. We will see where we are at the end of the season," said Maresca. His words were quoted on the official Manchester City club website.

City does not want to discuss the title race situation yet

Maresca's statement implies that the team plans to approach each stage of the season separately. The head coach emphasized that it is more important to beat the next opponent than to forecast results months in advance or speculate about the final position in the league table.

After 10 rounds of the English championship, Manchester City is in third place in the league table with 21 points. The Citizens' next opponent will be Fulham.

When is the Manchester City vs Fulham match?

As part of the next round of the English Premier League, the match between Manchester City and Fulham will take place on November 21.

For City, this match is important in terms of improving their position in the league table and maintaining pressure on their rivals in the title race.