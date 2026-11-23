In Mexico, Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," one of the drug cartel leaders included on the FBI's list of the 10 most wanted criminals, has been captured. The special operation to arrest him turned into an armed clash, claiming the lives of 11 people.

The 44-year-old Meza-Flores was apprehended on November 20 during an operation conducted by the military in the city of Guasave, Sinaloa state, Mexico. Intelligence provided by US special services was also utilized in the operation. Along with the drug lord, two other members of his criminal group were arrested: German Rolando Galves Mesa, known as "El Serafin," and another individual responsible for financial operations.

During the shootout that occurred during the operation, seven alleged cartel members and four soldiers were killed. The situation in the region escalated following the incident: vehicles and buildings were set on fire in some areas, roads were blocked, and armed clashes continued.