Drug lord with a $5 million US bounty captured in Mexico
In Mexico, Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," one of the drug cartel leaders included on the FBI's list of the 10 most wanted criminals, has been captured. The special operation to arrest him turned into an armed clash, claiming the lives of 11 people.
The 44-year-old Meza-Flores was apprehended on November 20 during an operation conducted by the military in the city of Guasave, Sinaloa state, Mexico. Intelligence provided by US special services was also utilized in the operation. Along with the drug lord, two other members of his criminal group were arrested: German Rolando Galves Mesa, known as "El Serafin," and another individual responsible for financial operations.
During the shootout that occurred during the operation, seven alleged cartel members and four soldiers were killed. The situation in the region escalated following the incident: vehicles and buildings were set on fire in some areas, roads were blocked, and armed clashes continued.
"El Chapo Isidro" was added to the FBI's list of the 10 most wanted criminals in 2025. The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his capture or conviction.
US officials accuse Meza-Flores of being the leader of one of Mexico's major drug trafficking networks, the Meza-Flores criminal organization. He and his group are suspected of supplying cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana to the United States. He also faces charges related to money laundering, weapons offenses, and narco-terrorism.
His capture is being hailed as a significant result of cooperation between Mexican and US law enforcement agencies. However, the arrest of the drug cartel leader could also affect the balance of power among criminal groups in the region.
Meza-Flores is currently in the custody of the Mexican government. No official decision has yet been announced regarding his extradition to the United States.
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