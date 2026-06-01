Bitcoin price drops below $72,000: MicroStrategy begins selling

·55·Economy
Bitcoin price drops below $72,000: MicroStrategy begins selling

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a major shift for the first time in four years. The price of Bitcoin has fallen below the $72,000 level, sparking a cautious sentiment among investors. This decline is linked to MicroStrategy's decision to sell some of its assets after a long hiatus. This is reported by Coindesk.com .

For the first time in four years, MicroStrategy has put a portion of its Bitcoin reserves up for sale. This unexpected move came as a surprise to market participants, as the company had previously followed a strategy of only buying and holding crypto-assets for the long term.

According to analysts, the decline in Bitcoin's price is not only due to MicroStrategy's actions but also to overall market dynamics. Investors are currently closely monitoring expected economic decisions by the Fed and inflation data, which is increasing volatility in both crypto and stock markets.

Nevertheless, many experts emphasize that long-term forecasts for Bitcoin remain positive. Although a short-term price drop is being observed, interest in blockchain technology and the inflow of institutional investments continue. How the market adapts to this new price level in the coming weeks will be crucial.

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