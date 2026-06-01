MEXC Launches 'RealStocks' Platform: US Stocks with 0 Commission

Mutsamudu, Comoros – MEXC has officially announced the launch of its innovative 'RealStocks' product, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world. Through this new tool, users gain ownership rights to shares of major US companies. The platform eliminates the complexities of traditional stock trading, offering the convenience and low transaction costs typical of cryptocurrency exchanges. This was reported by Cointelegraph.com reports.

For a long time, investors faced two main issues when accessing the US stock market: complex currency exchange processes with traditional brokers or low-liquidity synthetic assets on crypto platforms. 'RealStocks' solves these problems, allowing users to receive real dividends. Trading processes are conducted entirely via USDT, making the experience as easy and fast as crypto trading.

MEXC is implementing this project in partnership with Atomic Vaults, a FINRA-licensed brokerage firm in the US. Atomic Vaults is backed by major funds like Founders Fund and ARK Invest, processing over $15 billion in monthly trading volume. Users can trade in accordance with Nasdaq market hours, and during the launch period, the platform commission is set at 0%.

In celebration of the new product launch, MEXC has announced three major incentive campaigns. These include SpaceX(PRE) airdrop rewards, a $1,000,000 stock prize pool, and subsidies for real-time market data. These campaigns serve to minimize barriers to entry for new investors in the US stock market.