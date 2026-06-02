MoneyGram Launches MGUSD Stablecoin on Stellar Network

MoneyGram, a global leader in money transfers, has introduced its USD-pegged stablecoin, MGUSD, on the Stellar network. This move aims to further expand the company's operations in cross-border payments based on blockchain technology. MGUSD is integrated into the MoneyGram app, allowing users to hold USD balances, transfer funds globally, and exchange them for local currencies. This is reported by Cointelegraph.com .

The new stablecoin was initially launched in the US market, with plans for global expansion in the future. MGUSD tokens are issued by the Bridge platform, owned by Stripe. The project's technical infrastructure utilizes M0 smart contracts and Fireblocks wallet technology. This marks a new phase in the long-standing partnership between MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation.

Currently, cross-border payments are more expensive and slower than domestic ones. According to World Bank data, in the third quarter of 2025, the average cost of sending 200 USD abroad was 6.36 percent. This is more than double the 3 percent target set by the United Nations. Transactions made using stablecoins can reduce costs on the blockchain network to a fraction of a cent.

Through this innovation, MoneyGram aims not only to improve the settlement system but also to provide consumers with the opportunity to hold digital dollar balances. The minimal fee on the Stellar network, which is just 0.00001 XLM, offers a significant advantage over traditional banking systems. Such innovations serve to increase the transparency and speed of money transfers in the global economy.