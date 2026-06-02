Bitcoin and the Essence of Its Perpetual Identity Crisis

Bitcoin currently occupies a unique classification gray zone: it simultaneously functions as a commodity, a currency, a technological asset, and a macro hedge. This ambiguity is not merely a philosophical curiosity but a fundamental characteristic that defines the asset's trading dynamics. Because a unified understanding of what Bitcoin is has not yet formed, there is no consistent system for its behavior. This is reported by Coindesk.com .

Different investor groups bring their own interpretations to the market, and as a result, the crypto market becomes a field of competing narratives. In practice, the most influential groups—macro and institutional capital—view Bitcoin as a liquidity-based instrument. When investors reach a consensus on Bitcoin's primary function, its price will have a more solid foundation. We have not reached that point yet, but we are approaching it.

Some investors consider it "digital gold," expecting it to protect against inflation and currency devaluation. Another group views Bitcoin as a high-growth technological proxy. In this approach, the asset behaves like tech stocks in the Nasdaq index. For a third group, Bitcoin is simply a trading instrument, where momentum, liquidity, and market sentiment are more important than fundamental essence.

Bitcoin's variable correlation with gold, stocks, or macro-liquidity is a direct result of this identity crisis. When liquidity is abundant and risk appetite is high, it rises alongside speculative assets. However, during periods of stress, it is often sold off along with stocks, which casts short-term doubt on the "digital gold" thesis. Nevertheless, during times of geopolitical instability, investors begin to view it as a true safe haven.

Most asset classes, such as stocks or bonds, eventually coalesce around a single valuation system. Finding such a common language for Bitcoin will help the market reach equilibrium. For now, Bitcoin remains a complex financial phenomenon struggling to prove its identity.