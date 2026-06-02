Georgia launches crackdown on illegal crypto mining in Mestia

·33·Economy
Georgia launches crackdown on illegal crypto mining in Mestia

The Georgian government plans to install electricity meters in villages and settlements in the Mestia region. This measure is being implemented to curb illegal crypto mining activities that are straining the region's energy system. This was reported by Cointelegraph.com reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Mamuka Mdinaradze stated on Monday that due to illegal mining, Mestia's electricity consumption reached 133 million kilowatt-hours in 2025. This figure is 13 times higher than in similar municipalities. Large-scale illegal operations have led to deteriorating energy supplies and grid overload, causing frequent outages for residents and tourists.

According to Mdinaradze, illegal Bitcoin mining in the Mestia municipality causes approximately 20–25 million GEL (9.4 million USD) in financial losses annually. Law enforcement agencies have been tasked with identifying illegal mining farms. Meters will be installed at the village and settlement level to pinpoint sources of illegal consumption.

It should be noted that electricity in the Svaneti region will remain free for residents up to a set limit. The new regulations are aimed solely at stopping illegal commercial mining activities. Georgia offers cheap electricity due to its hydropower resources in the Caucasus Mountains, making it an attractive destination for Bitcoin miners.

The country previously offered low electricity tariffs and a favorable tax regime for crypto mining, including free industrial zones and VAT exemptions. However, uncontrolled consumption now poses a serious threat to the national economy and energy security.

GeorgiaBitcoinCryptoMiningEconomy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How Much Gasoline Was Produced in Uzbekistan in 4 Months?Today, 08:03Natural Gas Production in Uzbekistan Declines SignificantlyToday, 07:34Tax Payment System Simplified for Entrepreneurs in UzbekistanToday, 07:24Bitcoin Price Falls Below $66,000 Amid US-Iran TensionsToday, 07:19US Treasury Sanctions Four Major Iranian Crypto ExchangesToday, 07:17New York and the European Union to Collaborate on Stablecoin OversightToday, 07:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 5 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced