Kaiko Acquires Amberdata Assets

·44·Economy
Kaiko Acquires Amberdata Assets

Paris-based crypto data platform Kaiko has announced the acquisition of US-market specialist Amberdata. This deal comes amid rising demand from institutional investors for digital asset market data, derivatives, and on-chain analytics. According to Kaiko representatives, this transaction will enable the provision of higher-quality data for banks, asset managers, and hedge funds. This was reported by Cointelegraph.com reported .

As a result of this acquisition, Amberdata's derivatives analytics and AI-driven research tools, including the GVOL options analytics platform, have been integrated into the Kaiko ecosystem. Kaiko CEO Ambre Soubiran confirmed that the deal was finalized on Monday, though the transaction value and terms remain undisclosed. This marks the fifth major acquisition for Kaiko, further strengthening the company's market position.

The combined company now serves over 250 institutional clients worldwide. Previously, in May, Kaiko acquired Cometh, a provider licensed under the EU's MiCA regulation. Additionally, in February, a project was launched in partnership with Bloomberg to integrate traditional financial data into the blockchain environment.

Ambre Soubiran emphasized that companies working with cryptocurrency data must now adapt to traditional finance (TradFi) standards. The acquisition of Amberdata makes Kaiko the only independent and globally regulated company capable of meeting all institutional client data needs.

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