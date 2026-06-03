Selling Prices for Gold Bars Announced for June 3

·76·Economy
Selling Prices for Gold Bars Announced for June 3

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for standardized gold bars on June 3.

The price of 1 gram of gold has increased by 1,200 UZS compared to the previous value.

The prices for standardized gold bars are as follows:
5 grams — 9,689,000 UZS.
10 grams — 18,842,000 UZS.
20 grams — 36,685,000 UZS.
50 grams — 91,616,000 UZS.
100 grams — 181,018,000 UZS.

Standardized gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.

Note: Please check the availability of gold bars before visiting a bank office. Many bank branches may be out of stock.

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