Selling Prices for Gold Bars Announced for June 3
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The prices for standardized gold bars are as follows:
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for standardized gold bars on June 3.
The price of 1 gram of gold has increased by 1,200 UZS compared to the previous value.
The prices for standardized gold bars are as follows:
5 grams — 9,689,000 UZS.
10 grams — 18,842,000 UZS.
20 grams — 36,685,000 UZS.
50 grams — 91,616,000 UZS.
100 grams — 181,018,000 UZS.
Standardized gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.
Note: Please check the availability of gold bars before visiting a bank office. Many bank branches may be out of stock.
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