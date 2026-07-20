Currency exchange rates for July 21 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for July 21, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 71.16 soums, falling to 11,960.09 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 102.49 soums, falling to 13,764.95 soums.

• The British Pound decreased by 162.09 soums, falling to 16,173.61 soums.

• The Japanese Yen decreased by 0.47 soums, falling to 74.10 soums.

• The Swiss Franc decreased by 82.47 soums, falling to 14,899.38 soums.

• The Chinese Yuan decreased by 11.8 soums, falling to 1,775.33 soums.