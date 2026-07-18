New regulations for bond warehouses introduced in Uzbekistan

·15·Economy
New regulations for bond warehouses introduced in Uzbekistan

A new phase is beginning in the system for storing and customs clearance of foreign goods sold via electronic commerce in Uzbekistan. The government has approved unified rules for establishing bond warehouses, including them in a special registry, and monitoring their operations.

Under the new regulations, entrepreneurs wishing to open a bond warehouse must meet a number of strict requirements in addition to holding a license.

What does the new regulation define?

By Resolution No. 388 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated July 16, 2026, the "Regulation on the Procedure for Organizing and Implementing Bond Warehouse Activities" was approved.

The document establishes a unified procedure for the following processes:

  • establishing bond warehouses;

  • managing their operations;

  • placing goods into the warehouse;

  • conducting customs control;

  • customs clearance of goods;

  • including warehouses in the special registry.

Thus, the operations of bond warehouses will now be organized based on common and unified rules.

Who can open a bond warehouse?

According to the new regulation, to establish bond warehouse operations, an entrepreneur must hold a valid license for free warehouse activities.

Furthermore, the entrepreneur must be included in the Bond Warehouse Registry maintained by the Customs Committee.

Entities not included in the registry or lacking the appropriate license cannot operate as a bond warehouse.

Warehouse area must be at least 15,000 square meters

One of the most important requirements set in the document for bond warehouses concerns the warehouse area.

The applicant must:

  • possess a free warehouse with a valid license;

  • have concluded a cooperation or partnership agreement with a special electronic trading platform;

  • have a unified free warehouse with a total area of at least 15,000 square meters.

These requirements are intended to ensure the availability of the necessary infrastructure for receiving, storing, and processing large flows of goods and orders.

What activities are permitted in bond warehouses?

Bond warehouses will be allowed to store foreign goods sold to individuals through special electronic trading platforms.

Additionally, within the warehouse area, it is permitted to:

  • ensure the integrity of the goods;

  • perform operations related to packaging and storage;

  • carry out simple assembly work.

This allows goods brought from abroad to be stored and prepared in one place before being delivered to the buyer.

Applications will be reviewed within 10 business days

An entrepreneur wishing to enter the bond warehouse registry must submit an application and the required documents to the Customs Committee.

The committee is required to review the documents within 10 business days from the date of receipt.

As a result of the review, the applicant will receive an official response regarding:

  • inclusion in the registry;

  • or a refusal to be included in the registry.

The grounds for refusal and the conditions for resubmitting documents are determined based on the requirements of the regulation.

Electronic commerce expected to accelerate

The new procedure is expected to improve the logistics chain in e-commerce and simplify the process of storing and delivering foreign goods.

Through bond warehouses, goods can be brought into the country in advance and undergo customs clearance after a purchase is made. This allows for shorter delivery times and the creation of a more convenient logistics system for electronic trading platforms.

However, due to the requirements for at least 15,000 square meters of warehouse space and licensing, it is likely that mainly large entrepreneurs will enter the new market.

UzbekistanCabinet of MinistersCustoms Committee
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