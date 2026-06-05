Crypto Billionaires Are Funding Nigel Farage’s Party

·35·Economy
Crypto Billionaires Are Funding Nigel Farage’s Party

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, received £7 million ($9.4 million) in donations from two crypto billionaires this year. According to data published by the Electoral Commission on Thursday, the party has outpaced all other political forces in the country in this indicator. Cointelegraph.com reports .

Specifically, Christopher Harborne, who holds a stake in the issuer of the Tether stablecoin, transferred $4 million to the party, while BitMEX crypto exchange co-founder Ben Delo contributed $5.4 million. For comparison, in the first quarter of the year, both the Labour and Conservative parties managed to raise only about $5.4 million each.

Reform UK positions itself as a party supporting cryptocurrencies. It became the first political force in the UK to start accepting donations via Bitcoin (BTC). Farage has proposed reducing the capital gains tax on crypto assets from 24% to 10% and creating a Bitcoin reserve at the Bank of England.

The crypto industry is spending significant funds to influence political decisions. In the US, crypto PACs (Political Action Committees) also spent millions of dollars to support their candidates ahead of the November midterm elections. Although Nigel Farage faced investigations regarding a personal gift of $6.7 million, he emphasizes that these funds were provided for security expenses before he became a Member of Parliament.

Reform UK’s fundraising figures in the first quarter increased sixfold compared to the same period last year. Overall, the total funding of all political parties in the UK showed more than a twofold increase compared to the previous year.

BitcoinCryptocurrencyInvestmentNigel FarageEconomy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Visa and Brale Are Testing Private Stablecoin SettlementsVisa and Brale Are Testing Private Stablecoin SettlementsYesterday, 15:16US Congress Members May Be Banned from Using Prediction MarketsUS Congress Members May Be Banned from Using Prediction MarketsYesterday, 13:16How Low Could Bitcoin Drop If It Loses the $60,000 LevelHow Low Could Bitcoin Drop If It Loses the $60,000 LevelYesterday, 13:10Bitcoin Price Drops Below $62,000 Amid Zcash Network GlitchBitcoin Price Drops Below $62,000 Amid Zcash Network GlitchYesterday, 12:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Exchange rates for June 2 announced
Exchange rates for June 2 announced