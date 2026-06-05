Banks Assess Borrowers Using Artificial Intelligence

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved a package of measures for the digitalization of financial services.

According to the document, by 2030, the volume of lending to small and medium-sized businesses will triple. Its share in GDP is planned to reach 20 percent.

Furthermore, the share of online microloans is set to account for 60 percent of the credit portfolio.

From July 1, 2026, a digital platform for online lending will be launched. Banks will have free access to "E-Government" data for borrower assessment.

From December 1, 2026, alternative AI scoring will be introduced. The system analyzes borrowers based on 71 data sets, including taxes, income, property, utility payments, and criminal records.

Banks must establish the issuance of unsecured online microloans within one hour.

At the same time, the "AI Advisor" service will be launched in banks within two months. It will help entrepreneurs develop business ideas, taking into account neighborhood characteristics.

The reform aims to simplify access to capital for enterprises without credit history. It also serves to automate the credit risk assessment process.