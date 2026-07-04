Three main obstacles hindering Uzbekistan's business revealed

·25·Economy
Three main obstacles hindering Uzbekistan's business revealed

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Davron Vahobov has identified the problems most frequently encountered by the country's entrepreneurs. According to an analysis of appeals received by the Chamber, the majority of complaints relate to finance, land-cadastre, and tax issues.

The first problem is related to obtaining credit. Entrepreneurs have a high demand for financial resources, but banks' inspection and assessment requirements often create difficulties for businesses. For this reason, a transition to the preferential collateral procedure set by the President has been recommended.

The second area involves land and cadastre issues. Entrepreneurs face various obstacles when acquiring land plots through auctions, as well as when implementing projects in the livestock sector.

The third major problem is related to the tax system. It was noted that the strict criteria of the rating system in the value-added tax refund process create additional difficulties for entrepreneurs.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues its work to simplify these processes and support the business environment.

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