Gas extraction in Uzbekistan decreased by 14%

·2·Economy
Gas extraction in Uzbekistan decreased by 14%

In January–May 2026, the volume of main energy resources extraction in Uzbekistan decreased. According to the Statistics Agency, natural gas production stood at 15.8 billion cubic meters.

This figure is 14% lower compared to 18.4 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2025. In January–May 2024, the country extracted 18.9 billion cubic meters of gas.

The results for key raw materials over the five-month period were as follows:

• Natural gas — 15.8 billion cubic meters
• Oil — 261.9 thousand tons
• Gas condensate — 391.7 thousand tons
• Coal — 1.6 million tons

Oil extraction volumes have been declining for the third consecutive year. Gas condensate production decreased by 18% compared to 2025.

A significant decline was also observed in coal extraction. In January–May 2025, 2.5 million tons of coal were extracted, while this year the figure stood at 1.6 million tons.

Meanwhile, growth was recorded in the processing of petroleum products. Diesel fuel production reached 476.4 thousand tons, and this figure has been consistently growing over the past three years.

Automobile gasoline production amounted to 502.2 thousand tons. This is higher than the 2025 result, but 11% lower compared to the 2024 level.

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