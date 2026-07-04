Uzbekistan and Georgia Aim to Increase Trade to $1 Billion (photo, video)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze held negotiations aimed at taking the relations between the two countries to a new level. Important plans were agreed upon, including increasing trade volume nearly fourfold, opening a logistics hub in Georgia, and establishing an Uzbek embassy.

First State Visit in Over 20 Years

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Irakli Kobakhidze first held talks in a narrow circle, followed by negotiations with the participation of official delegations from both countries.

The head of state noted that this state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Georgia is the first in more than twenty years. It was noted that the visit is of particular importance in qualitatively raising the relations between the two countries to a new stage.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, transport-transit, tourism, and cultural-humanitarian fields.

Main Goal — To Reach $1 Billion in Trade

Last year, the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia amounted to $270 million. Since the beginning of 2026, this figure has exceeded $100 million.

There are plans to increase the mutual trade volume to $1 billion in the coming years. To achieve this, it was agreed to adopt a separate "roadmap."

Within the framework of the document:

eliminating trade imbalances;

increasing the supply of high-demand products;

holding mutual industrial exhibitions in the two countries;

strengthening ties between governments and business circles is envisaged.

Logistics Hub for Uzbek Products May Open in Georgia

Special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of transport and transit during the negotiations.

Plans to actively use the infrastructure of Georgia's Poti and Batumi ports for transporting Uzbek goods were discussed.

Additionally, the initiative to establish a large logistics hub on Georgian territory was supported. It is planned to open an industrial zone and a showroom within it to showcase products manufactured in Uzbekistan.

Proposal to Link Two Major Railways

Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised the launch of the "Baku – Tbilisi – Kars" railway.

The Uzbek leader proposed studying the possibility of linking this transport route with the "China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan" railway mainline currently under construction.

If this plan is implemented, an additional transport route may emerge for delivering Uzbek goods to the Caucasus and European markets.

Joint Fund Proposed for New Projects

Industrial cooperation was identified as one of the priority areas of cooperation. Following the results of a joint business forum held on the eve of the visit, a Cooperation Program intended until 2027 was signed.

The parties agreed to implement new projects in the following fields:

agriculture;

electrical engineering and energy;

pharmaceuticals;

food and light industry;

construction materials and development;

digitalization and information technology;

digital banking services;

tourism.

To provide financial support for these projects, the creation of a joint Investment Fund was proposed.

Alisher Navoi Park to be Established in Tbilisi

Cultural and humanitarian ties were also discussed. It was noted that the Days of Georgian Culture were successfully held in Tashkent in March 2026.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to the Georgian side for the decision to name one of the parks in Tbilisi after the great poet Alisher Navoi.

Additionally, joint education and tourism forums are planned to be held in Uzbekistan this year.

Uzbekistan Embassy to Open in Georgia

One of the most important results of the negotiations was the decision to establish the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Georgia.

To implement all agreements reached during the meeting, the parties will prepare a joint "roadmap." It is expected to reflect the specified tasks, deadlines, and responsible agencies.

In your opinion, what opportunities will a new transport route via Georgia open for Uzbekistan's exports?