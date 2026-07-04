Pledged vehicle sold for debt

·27·Economy
Pledged vehicle sold for debt

Based on the execution sheet of the Mirzo Ulugbek inter-district court for civil cases, an enforcement document on collecting 347,909.9 thousand soums of credit debt from the debtor R.A. in favor of the creditor “Ipak Yo‘li Bank” and directing the recovery to the “KIA K5” vehicle owned by J.A., which is considered pledged property, was received by the Tashkent regional department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement and enforcement actions were initiated.

During the enforcement actions, since the debtor did not fulfill the requirements of the enforcement document, in order to collect the credit debt, the pledged property belonging to J.A. specified in the execution sheet was seized, and a warning was given that if the debt is not paid, the recovery will be directed to this pledged property.

Despite this, since the credit debt was not paid by the debtor, based on the decision of the inspector of the Department for the Execution of Especially Important Enforcement Cases of the Tashkent regional department of the Bureau, this pledged property was put up for sale through an electronic online auction, sold for 217,560.0 thousand soums, and the proceeds from the sale were transferred in favor of the creditor “Ipak Yo‘li Bank”.

Ipak Yo‘li BankTashkent
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