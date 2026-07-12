Control over gold and precious stones to be strengthened in Uzbekistan

A new procedure for monitoring the circulation of jewelry may be introduced in Uzbekistan. The government has submitted a draft for the mandatory digital labeling of products made from precious metals and stones for public discussion.

The proposed procedure will be implemented through the Asl belgisi system. It will serve to electronically track the movement of jewelry from the manufacturer to the point of sale.

In the first stage, a pilot project will be conducted until December 30, 2027. Companies such as Gold Moon Tashkent, Sofizar, Merrit Jewellery, and Termez Gold Production will participate in it.

Starting January 1, 2029, manufacturers and importers will be required to label jewelry. From April 1, 2029, this requirement will also apply to retail trade.

A Data Matrix barcode will be placed on each item or its tag. Through the code, information about the product, its movement, and the sales process will be reflected in the system.

The operator of the labeling system will be CRPT TURON. During the experiment, codes will be provided to business entities free of charge.

The new procedure will also provide convenience for buyers. They will be able to verify the authenticity of jewelry via a mobile app. In cases where counterfeit products are identified, the ability to report them to state authorities will be provided.