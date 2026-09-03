Exchange rates for September 4 announced
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The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for September 4, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar fell by 18.09 soums to 11,795.00 soums.
• The Euro fell by 88.93 soums to 13,677.20 soums.
• The Russian ruble rose by 0.19 soums to 135.80 soums.
• The Pound sterling fell by 129.35 soums to 15,929.95 soums.
• The Swiss franc fell by 196.87 soums to 14,507.05 soums.
• The Chinese yuan fell by 1.23 soums to 1,757.53 soums.
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