Exchange rates for September 4 announced

·3·Economy
Exchange rates for September 4 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for September 4, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar fell by 18.09 soums to 11,795.00 soums.

• The Euro fell by 88.93 soums to 13,677.20 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 0.19 soums to 135.80 soums.

• The Pound sterling fell by 129.35 soums to 15,929.95 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 196.87 soums to 14,507.05 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 1.23 soums to 1,757.53 soums.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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