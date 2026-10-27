Azerbaijani company to explore gold mine in Kashkadarya

·55·Economy
Azerbaijani company to explore gold mine in Kashkadarya

"AzerGold Uzbekistan," a subsidiary of the Azerbaijani joint-stock company "AzerGold," has been officially registered in Uzbekistan. This was reported by the company's press service.

The new enterprise will be engaged in geological exploration, mineral resource assessment, and determining the economic viability of developing the Akba gold mine in the Kashkadarya region.

Once the necessary licenses are obtained, the plan includes 18 months of exploration work, metallurgical testing, and environmental impact studies. Based on the results, a feasibility study for industrial-scale development of the mine will be developed.

Additionally, the company plans to establish a joint venture to conduct geological exploration in promising areas between the cities of Navoi and Nurata. In the event that mineral reserves are identified, the parties will consider opportunities for joint mine development and the implementation of investment projects.

AzerGold UzbekistanAkba gold mineKashkadarya regiongeological exploration
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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