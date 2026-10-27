iPhone 16 Pro Max that fell into a toilet put up for sale in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, an iPhone 16 Pro Max that reportedly fell into a village toilet has been put up for sale. Most interestingly, the seller did not hide the device's history and even specifically noted its unpleasant odor.

According to the ad description, the phone fell into a village latrine. Because of this, it is stated that it still has an unpleasant smell and that its microphone needs cleaning.

The seller claims that the rest of the device is in good condition. However, the odor, which can be noticed while talking on the phone, remains its most unusual "flaw."

This ad is likely to attract attention due to its bizarre details. Nevertheless, before purchasing such a device, it is important to carefully check its functionality, microphone and speakers, charging capability, and whether it has suffered any moisture damage.

After all, when choosing a used phone, in addition to price and appearance, the technical condition of the device is of great importance.