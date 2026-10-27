Boxing legend Mike Tyson invited to Turkish TV series

Boxing legend Mike Tyson may participate in another project in his acting career. According to Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş, the famous boxer is expected to appear as a guest actor in the series "Tuzlu Kahve".

According to reports, Tyson may play the role of a friend from America to the character Mehmet, portrayed by well-known Turkish actor Buğra Gülsoy. It is said that the project's producer, Polat Yağcı, has invited the boxer to Turkey.

However, Mike Tyson's participation in the series has not yet been officially confirmed. Therefore, final details regarding his involvement in the filming and the specifics of his role are still pending.

Beyond his sports career, Mike Tyson has previously appeared in film and television projects. If this collaboration goes ahead, fans will have the opportunity to watch him in a Turkish series as well.